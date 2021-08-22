Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $43,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 515,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

