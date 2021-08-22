Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

