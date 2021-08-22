Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 183.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in SAP by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

