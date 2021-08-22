Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 25th

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve Seas Investment Company II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLVU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

