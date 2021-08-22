Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Ubex has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.19 million and $606,572.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00494080 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

