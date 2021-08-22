UBS Group Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.