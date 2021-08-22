UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ADYEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.
ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $61.76.
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.
