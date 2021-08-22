Umicore SA (UMICY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 8th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue raised Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

