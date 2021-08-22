Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after buying an additional 362,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

