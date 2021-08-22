UniCrypt Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $596.35 or 0.01224603 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.78 or 0.00494451 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001315 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003434 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010787 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,001 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

