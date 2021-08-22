Unifi Protocol DAO Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $13.78 or 0.00028099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $64.20 million and $27.87 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00306889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.