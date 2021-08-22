Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

