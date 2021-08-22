United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 187,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,940,768 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

