United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,050,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.