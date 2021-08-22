Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

VMI stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.62. 35,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.39. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

