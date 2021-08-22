Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

