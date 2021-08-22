Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Palladium Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $123,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 906,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90.

