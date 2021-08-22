Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. The stock had a trading volume of 653,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

