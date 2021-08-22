Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.78. 817,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.