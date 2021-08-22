Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

