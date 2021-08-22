Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

