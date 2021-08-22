Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 257,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

