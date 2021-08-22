Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

