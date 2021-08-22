Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

