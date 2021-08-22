Vega Protocol Hits Market Cap of $32.91 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $32.91 and approximately $451,330.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $32.91 or 0.00067999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.