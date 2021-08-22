Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 8,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $502,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $333,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

