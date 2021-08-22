VERITY Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

