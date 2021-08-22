VIBE Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $8,489.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.