Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. The Middleby accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.91% of The Middleby worth $376,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,499 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.33. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

