Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $268,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,666. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

