Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $319.51 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $319,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,620. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

