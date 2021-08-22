Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $453.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $453,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $692.74. 90,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,929. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

