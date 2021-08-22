Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,265,956 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 990.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $297,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 4,261,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

