Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

