ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

VRAY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,659. The firm has a market cap of $911.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

