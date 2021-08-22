Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 price objective on Vinci and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Vinci stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

