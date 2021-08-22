Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 201.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

LON VMUK traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 201 ($2.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,660. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.79.

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

