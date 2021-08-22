Virtue Poker (VPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 209% against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $1.76 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.