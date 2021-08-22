Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

