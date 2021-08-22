VolitionRx Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

VNRX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 95.34% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

