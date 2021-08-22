Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

VOLT opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67. Volt Information Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volt Information Sciences (VOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.