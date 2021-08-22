Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

VNT stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

