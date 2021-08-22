VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

