W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.