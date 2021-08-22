WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

WeCommerce stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. WeCommerce has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WECMF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

