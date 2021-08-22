Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 750.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CBAT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

