Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $186,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.80 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.