Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $30.01 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

