Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,643 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.