Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

